Virgin Atlantic unveils new Airbus A330neo

Virgin Atlantic has revealed its anticipated Airbus A330neo for the first time, designed to provide a premium, personalised experience for every single customer.

The Upper Class cabin boasts a brand new seat, evolution of its iconic social space and the unveiling of the Retreat Suite, the most spacious suite in history of the carrier.

Throughout the aircraft, there will be more ways for customers to stay connected than ever before.

Those travelling in Premium and Upper Class can take advantage of game changing in-seat wireless charging, while customers in every cabin can enjoy a greater number of USB connections, Bluetooth enabled entertainment systems and the fastest ever Wi-Fi.

In 2019, Virgin Atlantic became the first UK airline to announce a firm order for up to 16 Airbus A330neos, reaffirming its commitment to flying the cleanest, greenest fleet in the sky.

Following a multi-billion-dollar investment in fleet transformation over the last decade, the airline operates a fleet with the average aircraft age of just under seven years and 68 per cent next generation aircraft.

This increases to 100 per cent next generation by the beginning of 2027.

Virgin Atlantic’s A330neo is expected to take off to Boston on its first customer flight in early October.

Tickets will go on sale later this month.

From September 2022, the airline will take delivery of three aircraft, with the remaining deliveries following between 2023 and 2026.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “When it comes to innovating for our customers, we never stand still.

“Our desire to create memorable experiences means we’ll continue to imagine with fresh ideas.

“We care about every detail of the cabin design and every step of our customer’s journey.

“We’re proud to unveil our state-of-the-art A330neo and show the evolution of our customer experience, with each of our customers receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in.

“They’ll be better connected with their fellow travellers and our amazing crew in the air, and with their friends and family on the ground.”

Virgin Atlantic in-house Design team worked in collaboration with Factorydesign to develop the Retreat Suite, Upper Class Suite and The Loft.

“The A330neo plays a significant role in our multibillion-dollar fleet transformation, demonstrating our commitment to the planet.

“We know the most impactful thing we can do as an airline is to fly the cleanest, greenest, youngest fleet possible and the A330neo is integral to achieving this goal. It’s truly a plane for the future,” concluded Koster.