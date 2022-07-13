U.S. Travel launches daily getaways

The U.S. Travel Association has unveiled a weeklong preview of its popular Daily Getaways program, the annual initiative to stimulate travel across America. Officially launching on July 18, the sale will feature exclusive deals from 10 major travel brands - including Accor Hotels, BWH Hotel Group, Choice Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Universal Orlando Resort, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - offering discounts up to 50% off loyalty points, theme park tickets, vacation packages and hotel stays.

Deals and special offers available through Daily Getaways can help reduce costs for travel experiences.

According to STR, the national Average Daily Rate (ADR) for the week ending June 25 was 17% higher than 2019 levels, making discounted loyalty points and hotel stays a smart purchase. Deals and reward programs are more important than ever to many travelers. Destination Analysts reports that more than half of American travelers (52%) believe travel reward programs are an important aspect of their leisure travel planning.

“This year’s Daily Getaways arrives at a time when domestic leisure travel in the U.S. is surpassing pre-pandemic levels. With so many Americans looking to book trips amid rising costs and record inflation, Daily Getaways provides travelers with exclusive offers to make future travel plans more affordable,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO of U.S. Travel Association. “U.S. Travel, together with our industry partners, is proud to present this promotion to spur increased travel within the United States and continue to aid the recovery of the travel and tourism industry.”

Leisure travel continues to be a high budget priority for American travelers. In June, 62% of travelers said leisure travel was a “high” or “extremely high” budgetary item. However, many travelers are holding off on making plans until the last minute. Amadeus reports that the majority of hotel bookings (55%) are still being made less than a week prior to travel. With deals in Daily Getaways carrying at least a year-long expiration and many programs offering points that never expire (with an active account), travelers are able to secure a travel deal now, to use later.

Available Deals

Since its inception in 2010, Daily Getaways has offered travelers access to deals from top travel brands in a one-stop, once-a-year marketplace, with deep discounts on points from top loyalty programs being among the fastest sellers.

The following is a breakdown of how travelers can view and buy the deals:

Deals Preview: Starting July 11, U.S. Travel begins previewing the Daily Getaways deals online, allowing travelers to sign up for reminders when the deals go live.

Daily Deals: A limited number of offers will be available for online purchase each weekday beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT until August 12, or until supplies last.

Deals Platform: To preview and later purchase the deals, consumers can visit DailyGetaways.com. Travelers can also sign up for daily alerts to be reminded of deals that interest them before limited quantities sell out.

Travelers can look forward to the following travel opportunities from Daily Getaways: