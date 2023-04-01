Virgin Atlantic springs into season with new menu and tasty celebratory treats

Virgin Atlantic has launched its new Spring/Summer menu across all cabins from 5th April, with a selection of mouth-watering dishes.

New additions to the Upper Class menu include lobster and crab tortellini, vegetarian poke bowl and a classic Pimms summer pudding. The extra bites menu takes the spotlight, as the airline introduces a club sandwich, filled with applewood cheese, house slaw and seasonal leaves on brown bread served with salted crisps. An appetising aloo tikki is also available, with pepper pakora with tomato and onion salad, accompanied by sweet tomato and chilli chutney. A tempting new strawberries and cream flavour of Northern Bloc ice cream will also join the menu, transporting customers to sunshine.

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce it will fly the renowned rosé, Whispering Angel, for six months from 5th April. Upper Class customers will be able to truly relax with a chilled glass of Côtes de Provence, taking in the evocative flavours of grapefruit and citrus. From the same date, Upper Class customers will also be able to sip on teapigs peach iced tea, a refreshing and all-natural blend of juicy peach with teapigs’ black tea base, the ultimate iced tea.

Premium customers will have a tough time choosing between delectable chicken pie and spinach & ricotta tortellini with sage butter sauce, roasted pumpkin and caper panko crumb. A heavenly passionfruit and mango cheesecake garnished with coconut is on offer for dessert. Honey barbecue chicken thigh with Portuguese rice and steamed vegetables will be served in Economy alongside a farfalle pasta in a spinach ricotta cheese and roasted garlic sauce.

The Easter bank holiday weekend will see luscious Cocoba chocolate lollies loaded in all cabins on flights departing the UK for the US and Caribbean, from 7th-10th April.

Virgin Atlantic is not one to miss a celebration, so the King’s Coronation will be marked momentously. Customers in Upper Class on 6th May will be welcomed with a mini bottle of Lanson Black Label champagne, what better way to toast to the new King! From 6th-8th May, customers in all cabins on flights departing the UK for the US and Caribbean will be treated to a packet of specially created Joe & Seph’s Kings Coronation raspberry and white chocolate coated popcorn.

The commemorations don’t stop there, as the airline will fly a special Mile High Tea in Upper Class and Premium over the weekend in honour of King Charles. It will include three finger sandwiches with fillings of dill cream cheese and roasted peppers, cheddar cheese, pickle and mixed leaf and vegetarian coronation chickpea. Sweet treats include a warm scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam, and a trio of mini patisseries; a raspberry and rosewater macaroon, a calisson white chocolate and earl grey ganache, and a red, white and blue Battenburg.

Last but not least, Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce a fresh food partnership with Full Circle Farms in its London Heathrow Clubhouse. The community farm brings small scale, regenerative farming processes to West Sussex and will provide a variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs to the airline’s renowned Clubhouse menu. Not only is the Full Circle Farms pioneering leading processes to ensure no pesticides or herbicides are used, but they are also run by community volunteers who use the farm as therapy. People working on the estate range from those with autism who are gaining their farming qualifications to veterans with PTSD who have been prescribed farm work by their doctors. The Clubhouse will have Full Circle fresh produce integrated by July.

There is something for everyone to enjoy as Virgin Atlantic warmly welcomes back Spring and Summer days. These delightful onboard and Clubhouse additions will be sure to start off customers’ holidays as they mean to go on, full of satisfying food, served by the best teams on the ground and in the skies.

Virgin Atlantic works with catering partner Gate Gourmet on its inflight food and beverage offering.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic said:

“We’re pleased to mark the return of warmer days with an enhanced food and drinks service onboard. At Virgin Atlantic we’re always working to create unique and personal experiences for our customers, and delicious dishes and refreshments never go unnoticed.

“Delighting our customers is what our teams do best; offering fantastic and extensive choice in our Clubhouse and onboard, with special touches to celebrate momentous occasions. We will continue to develop our offering, to delight our customers as they do business, visit family, or seek the sun.”