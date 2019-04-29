Virgin Atlantic places A330 order in Paris

Virgin Atlantic has ordered 14 A330-900s to replace its A330ceos.

The deal will see the new planes arrive from 2021.

The firm order for eight aircraft and six additional on lease from Air Lease Corporation, was signed at the Paris Air Show by Shai Weiss, Virgin Atlantic chief executive and Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

The A330neo family is the new generation A330, comprising two versions (the A330-800 and A330-900) and sharing 99 per cent commonality.

It builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330 family, while reducing fuel consumption by about 25 per cent per seat versus the previous generation of planes and increasing range by up to 1,500 nm compared to the majority of A330s in operation.

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines and features a new wing with increased span and new A350 XWB-inspired Sharklets.

The cabin provides the comfort of the new Airspace amenities including state-of-the-art passenger inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity systems.