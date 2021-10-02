Virgin Atlantic outlines wider return to flying

The sights of San Francisco, the magic of Orlando and the idyllic beaches of the Caribbean are now closer, as Virgin Atlantic has announced the restart of flights to more of its global destinations.

The carrier will be offering customers a wider range of sunny locations to choose from this winter.

The popular Heathrow to San Francisco route, home of the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf and Silicon Valley, will be the first to resume on the October 2nd, following an 18- month hiatus.

Heathrow to Orlando services will resume daily operations in November.

The route is currently the most booked across Virgin Atlantic’s global portfolio, reaffirming the pent-up demand for families and thrill seekers to enjoy the magic of Florida’s top destination.

Party goers can also rejoice, as the airline’s Las Vegas flights will restart from November, with daily flights on the airline’s Boeing 787-900.

The welcome news comes as bookings to the USA surged by over 600 per cent last week, following American president Biden’s mandate that fully vaccinated visitors from the UK will be allowed to enter the country from November.

Following a significant increase in consumer demand to the Caribbean, Virgin Atlantic is introducing two brand new routes, with London – St Vincent flights starting on October 13th and flights to the Bahamas taking to the skies from November 20th.

An additional new route between London and St Lucia will commence on December 18th, providing customers with an eclectic mix of sunny Caribbean destinations to choose from.

Manchester Airport, the airline’s home in the north, will restart operations to Islamabad from October 8th with flights to both Orlando and New York restarting in November.

Its popular Atlanta route will resume from December.

Virgin Atlantic will also launch the airline’s first ever international service from Edinburgh on the December 5th, with flights to Barbados providing Scotland’s only direct connection to the Caribbean.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “As global travel restrictions ease and connecting passengers with loved ones and colleagues becomes a reality, we’re looking forward to welcoming customers back on board and transporting them to a wider range of our destinations.

“From the thrills and spills of Orlando, the stunning scenery of San Francisco and the inviting beaches of the Caribbean, to reconnecting friends and relatives between London and Manchester and Pakistan, I’m delighted our customers can take advantage of our expanded route network, as we fly our customers safely once again.”