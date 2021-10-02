Accor signs to take Sofitel brand into Ras al Khaimah

Accor expanding its luxury portfolio in the United Arab Emirates with the introduction of the Sofitel brand into Ras Al Khaimah.

Set to open in 2023, the property will become a landmark resort for the group in the region.

The group is collaborating with Al Hamra, the leading real estate development and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, with plans to expand its hospitality portfolio.

Benoy Kurien, chief executive of Al Hamra, said: “We are committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational growth to make it the topmost liveable destination through its urban developments of the future.

“As the first destination to be certified safe and to record significant growth in tourism and hospitality following the pandemic, the emirate is focused on strengthening its tourism infrastructure and we will contribute to this by bringing exceptional hospitality experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through our partnership with Accor to bring the Sofitel brand to the Emirate, we strengthen our portfolio of hospitality and leisure assets, in addition to revolutionizing the hospitality landscape in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Nestled between the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains, the resort is set alongside a private beach, surrounded by landscaped gardens and an 18-hole golf course, making it the perfect holiday escape.

Set on the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, the destination offers visitors an unparalleled experience with a unique topography.

“We have been witnessing an accelerated economic growth over past few years for Ras Al Khaimah, which has now positioned itself as a contending Middle Eastern hospitality destination” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

The resort will be strategically located at the heart of the Al Hamra integrated tourism destination, offering its guests direct access to a range of hospitality and leisure offerings.