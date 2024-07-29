Virgin Atlantic Completes Fleet Transformation with New Airbus A330-900 Order

The seven new A330-900s will be delivered from 2027 and are being purchased directly from Airbus by Virgin Atlantic as the airline increases the number of owned aircraft in its fleet. This new order builds upon the initial A330neo order made in 2019, when Virgin Atlantic became the first UK airline to order the aircraft type. It takes the airline’s total A330neo fleet to 19, cementing its strategic partnership with Airbus. Virgin Atlantic currently operates five A330-900’s flying to destinations including New York, Boston and Miami, with a further three to be delivered later this year and four more by the end of 2026.

As part of the fleet transformation, the airline plans to gradually retire its A330-300s commencing September 2024. These aircraft joined Virgin Atlantic’s fleet in 2011 and will be replaced by the new A330-900s, which are designed to be 13% more fuel and carbon efficient. By 2028, Virgin Atlantic plans to operate a total of 45 next generation aircraft comprised of 19 A330-900s, 12 A350-1000s, and 14 787-9s and, with an average age for the fleet of just 6.4 years.

In parallel, long-term lease extensions have been agreed with AerCap for seven Boeing 787-9’s. The planes will continue to fly on a variety of Virgin Atlantic routes, including the Caribbean, North America and India, as well as new routes to the Maldives and Bengaluru, India.

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic said:

“Today, we complete our multi-billion-dollar fleet transformation, with the purchase of seven additional A330-900s, which we know our customers and our people love to fly. Flying the youngest fleet is the most readily available and significant lever towards decarbonising long-haul aviation and we are proud to operate one of the youngest and most fuel and carbon efficient fleets across the Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our special partnership with Airbus began with the arrival of ‘Lady in Red’ in 1993, with our most recent arrival, ‘Ruby Rebel’, arriving to mark our 40th birthday this year. Virgin Atlantic has flown more than 60 Airbus tails in the last three decades. While not first to the party, they’ve been our main dance partner, making our customers smile ever since.”

Airbus Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Aircraft, Christian Scherer said, “We are grateful for Virgin Atlantic’s decision to expand its A330neo fleet as part of its strategy to have the youngest fleet across the Atlantic. The A330neo not only delivers unbeatable operational seat mile cost and an exceptional passenger experience, it also greatly enhances Virgin Atlantic’s fleet efficiency and contributes to their sustainability journey. We look forward to continuing this smooth and successful collaboration for many years to come.”