Viking Announces New 2027-2028 World Cruise Itineraries

Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced its new 2027-2028 World Cruise itineraries, including the Viking World Cruise, which will journey around the world in 142 days, visiting 31 countries with 62 guided tours in distinct ports of call and overnight stays in 16 cities. Setting sail on the elegant Viking Vesta® from Fort Lauderdale on 28 December 2027, the itinerary will include ports of call across six continents before its final destination of London on 18 May 2028.

“Our approach has always been different. At Viking, we always focus on the destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “Our World Cruises are thoughtfully designed to offer the opportunity to experience dozens of fascinating destinations around the world in one seamless voyage—these epic voyages are truly the ultimate in exploration.”

Viking’s World Cruise itineraries visit many of the world’s most iconic cities, alongside lesser-known destinations, and culturally rich ports of call, all in one continuous journey. World Cruise guests can explore ports in Central America, transit the famed Panama Canal and journey up the West Coast of North America before crossing the Pacific Ocean and calling on islands in Hawaii and French Polynesia including Tahiti. From there, World Cruise guests traverse New Zealand and Australia, call on ports in Southeast Asia and explore Africa—with multiple options for wildlife safari excursions—before reaching iconic cities in Western Europe.

Guests on Viking’s World Cruises will enjoy overnight stays in world-renowned ports such as Sydney, Singapore, Zanzibar, Cape Town, Casablanca and many others, allowing for deeper exploration. Those guests who wish to extend their journey may choose the 170-day Viking World Voyage III, which continues from London and includes 21 additional ports of call across Northern Europe and Scandinavia before concluding in Stockholm. Viking also offers additional options, including the 153-day Viking World Voyage IV, which sails from Los Angeles to Stockholm and visits 37 countries, as well as the shorter 125-day Viking World Discoveries voyage, which departs from Los Angeles, visits 27 countries and concludes in London.

While on board, Viking offers extensive cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment, including the Viking Resident Historian® programme, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Guests can immerse themselves in the world’s cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, the opportunity to connect with local culture, traditions and communities. For those seeking a deeper understanding of the destination, optional excursions provide in-depth experiences that range from behind-the-scenes access to local life and the working world, as well as Privileged Access® experiences at cultural institutions. Viking also offers World Cruise guests the unique opportunity for optional multi-day overland excursions to explore the region further inland before rejoining the ship at a later port. Guests can choose a variety of overland experiences, including the six-day Uluru & Great Barrier Reef Overland excursion to admire Australia’s natural wonders; a six-day India’s Golden Triangle Overland excursion to experience the famed landmarks of the country including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and the “Pink City” of Jaipur; or the five-day Kruger National Park Overland excursion in search of the “Big-5” in Africa.

Viking’s Award-Winning Fleet

Viking was recently named Best Boutique Ocean Cruise Line at the Telegraph Travel Awards 2025 – as voted for by Telegraph readers. Viking was also named Best River Cruise Operator and Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Operator at the prestigious Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards 2024. Additionally, Cruise Critic UK honoured Viking with eight awards across the Luxury Ocean, River and Expedition categories in the 2024 UK Best in Cruise Awards.

Booking Details

To make a booking or for more information call 0800 458 69 00 or go to www.viking.com