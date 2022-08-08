Vietnam’s Co To island to ban single-use plastics

In a major ecological boost, Co To island in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam is set to stop visitors from bringing in plastic bags and bottles.

From September 1 visitor will be required to leave plastic behind before they board ferries at Van Don Wharf to visit the island.

Nguyen Viet Dung, chairman of the district, said the ban would be trialed for several months before it becomes official.

With the target of turning the island into an eco-tourism destination and make tourism sustainable, authorities have in recent years called on local people to limit the use of plastic products and opt for environment-friendly replacements.

The island district has yet to impose a ban on local residents using plastic products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated around 80 kilometers from the mainland, Co To is world famous for its islets and lush forests and access used to be strictly controlled due to its proximity to the Chinese border.

Cu Lao Cham, or Cham Islands, a protected area treasured for its biosphere near Hoi An in central Vietnam, has prohibited visitors from bringing plastic bags since 2009.