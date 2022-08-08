Forum aims to build Vietnam’s tourism





A conference named ‘Linking the strength of Vietnam’s tourism’ is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8-9. Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association (HTA), the event, jointly held by the HTA and the Vietnam Tourism Association, include business meetings, a gala night, a national travel forum on solutions to recover and develop international tourism in Vietnam, and a seminar on human resources training at luxury hotels.

According to HTA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Khanh, the event aims to provide an opportunity for domestic and foreign businesses to sign cooperation agreements and seek orientations to develop tourism products.

It is also designed to strengthen the connection between travel businesses and keep them updated on Vietnam’s support policies on tourism to attract more domestic and foreign tourists to Vietnam in the post-COVID-19 era.