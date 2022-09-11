Vietnam welcomes over 1.44 million int’l arrivals

Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, thanks to the reopening to foreign tourists and the resumption of international air routes, data showed.

Of the international arrivals, some 88 percent came to Vietnam by air, up 18.5 times, while some 12 percent by road.

Asian visitors made up the majority with nearly 997,000 arrivals, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total. Notably, the number of visitors from the Republic of Korea surged 17.6-fold year on year to make this Northeast Asian country the biggest source of international arrivals of Vietnam.

Earlier this month it played host to the prestigious Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2022 of the World Travel Awards in Ho Chi Minh city.

The General Statistics Office noted in August alone, international arrivals reached 486,400, increasing 38% from July and 52-fold year on year.

The eight-month tourism revenue is estimated at more than 657 million USD as a result of strong tourism recovery, especially domestic tourism. But the takings are equivalent to just 47 percent of the figure in the same period of 2019.

Vietnam targets welcoming 5 million international arrivals in 2022