Vietnam Airlines joins IATA Travel Pass trials

Vietnam Airlines has joined trials of the IATA Travel Pass.

The system will be rolled out on trips from Narita Airport in Tokyo to Da Nang later this month.

Eligible passengers need to be 18 years old and above, and get a negative Covid-19 result from any eligible clinics based on the IATA lab registry.

Passengers wishing to participate can register on Vietnam Airlines website at least three days before departure date, download the IATA Travel Pass application to their mobile phones, create their digital passport and enter flight information.

During the trial, passengers will still have to present hardcopy test results at the request of authorities in the destination country.

At the final step of the testing process, passengers need to complete a survey to help improve the customer experience.

Currently, more than 70 airlines are trailing or have committed to trial the IATA Travel Pass.

The tool enables passengers to share the test and vaccination certificates and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements.