Vietnam offers free foreign language courses to tour guides

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is planning to offer language courses in Korean, Japanese, and Spanish – all free of charge – to tour guides.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism had coordinated with the Korean Consulate in the southern metropolis to open a free Korean language training course for more than 100 tour guides, civil servants, and students majoring in tourism.

Before the Covid-19 epidemic, millions of Korean tourists arrived in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City. It is forecast that more Korean and Japanese visitors will flock to the southern largest city in the coming time.

However, Vietnamese tour guides who can speak Korean, Japanese, and Spanish have not yet met the growing demand; worse, the number of these special tour guides even tends to decrease. Therefore, the Department’s plan to offer free foreign language training courses aims to increase the number of tour guides.