VFS TasHeel launches Saudi visa services around world

VFS TasHeel has launched tourist visa services for guests looking to visit Saudi Arabia at its centres across 30 countries worldwide.

The organisation is an authorised visa service provider for the ministry of foreign affairs in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Applicants will also be able to travel for Umrah on a tourist visa, but not during the Hajj season, according to the official Visit Saudi website.

According to Saudi Arabia’s new visa policy, nationals of UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Algeria, Bahrain, Cameroon, Chad, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Maldives, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Tajikistan can apply for a tourist visa.

The visa process is open to applicants from all nationalities, except the 49 that are eligible for a visa on arrival or e-visa.

Acting as a trusted service provider between visa applicants and the ministry, VFS TasHeel’s visa services centres, spanning Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe.

The company will provide a full array of visa services including, dissemination of accurate visa information, application guidance, fee management, identity management with biometrics enrolment and application submission for all available visa categories.

Biometric enrolment includes highly secure collection of fingerprints, facial image and biographic details, such as passport information.

A spokesperson of VFS TasHeel said: “The increasing openness of international markets brings immense opportunities to the tourism sector – and Saudi Arabia’s new policies acknowledge that tourism has an important role to play in the kingdom’s social and economic development.

“In support of the government’s initiatives, we are pleased to offer tourist visa services in 30 countries, and make the entire process more seamless and convenient for potential leisure travellers and pilgrims for Umrah.”