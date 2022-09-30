VAST MAJORITY OF PUERTO RICO’S 18 GOLF COURSES OPEN AFTER HURRICANE FIONA

Most of Puerto Rico’s golf courses and resorts are fully operational following Hurricane Fiona’s landfall last week, welcome news for travelers to the Island this fall and visitors to next week’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace

Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan (SJU), Aeropuerto Internacional Mercedita (PSE) in Ponce, Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport (VQS) in Vieques, Rafael Hernández Marín International Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla are fully operational. Cruise ports have also reopened with select cruises/ferries operating

Many areas, attractions, and historical parks are also available to enjoy during golf excursions, such as Old San Juan, Casa Bacardí, the Ron del Barrilito Tour, the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Carabalí Rainforest Adventure Park, DISTRITO T-Mobile and Toro Verde Adventure Park.

To keep travelers updated, Discover Puerto Rico is continuing to revise information on social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and on the destination website travel advisory, which also includes an easy to understand product tracker infographic, indicating the status of popular places and attractions. Visitors currently in Puerto Rico or with upcoming travel plans should contact their travel providers, lodging facilities, and local businesses directly to inquire about potential changes in operations.

Puerto Rico is an optimal choice for prospective visitors seeking a golf getaway. The destination continues building on its status as one of the world’s best, not only via the 18 diverse, yet complementary, courses and numerous resorts on the Island, but through many of the game’s top brands and governing bodies choosing Puerto Rico to stage high-profile championships.

Requiring no passport from American citizens, offering dozens of direct flights daily into San Juan (SJU airport code), and accepting the U.S. dollar, the Island is recognized among travelers as a hassle-free destination offering the comforts of a domestic vacation with international allure.

