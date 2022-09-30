Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko continues the tradition of culinary themed dinners

After last Saturday’s successfully held French themed dinner, Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko continues the tradition of organizing various culinary themed dinners. The hotel will surprise gourmet lovers with a new sophisticated culinary temptation on 22 October at Come Prima Restaurant – an exclusive seven-course menu with white and black truffles. The tempting menu offers dishes with seasonal Bulgarian truffles prepared by the international team of chef Nikola Todorov.

The exclusive menu showcases cauliflower panna cotta with truffle glaze and black caviar, poached egg with braised endive, truffle yogurt crème, beetroot marmalade and truffle sabayon, as well as stuffed gnocchi with porcini-taleggio and white truffle-pecorino cream. Fish lovers will enjoy Dover sole fish garnished with black truffle mousseline, leek spiral, brussels sprouts, lime curd and champagne sauce. The main meat course is lamb neck “Banitsa” with celeriac cannelloni, eggplant-mascarpone purée and truffled potatoes. For dessert, guests will have the opportunity to try an irresistible truffle tiramisu with truffle ice cream and dark chocolate truffle.

“I am excited to once again have the privilege to create culinary wonders complemented by this exquisite ingredient. Truffles’ rich flavour pairs extremely well with different products, which gives us the opportunity to create different mouth-watering recipes and once again organise a themed evening dedicated to truffles,” said Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko’s executive chef, Nikola Todorov.

The long-term partners of the hotel – BNK – have chosen the perfect wine for each dish. The premium selection of wines includes Antica Fratta Fraciacorta DOCG “Cuvée Real” Brut NV, “The Pale” by Sacha Lichine, Pinot Grigio “Grivò” Friuli Colli Orientali DOC, “Lirica” Primitivo di Manduria DOC and “Madrigale” Primitivo di Manduria DOC Dolce Naturale.

Come Prima Restaurant features an open kitchen with live cooking stations, where guests can watch the food being prepared by chef Todorov’s culinary team. The restaurant is open daily from 19:00 to 23:00.

To make a reservation or for further information, please contact us by phone on +359 749 88888 or via email: [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT