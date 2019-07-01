van Beugen-Mayr handed Middle East communications role with Radisson

Radisson Hotel Group has promoted Katharina van Beugen-Mayr to the role of regional PR and communications manager for the Middle East.

She joined the group in 2016 as PR and marketing communications manager for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai, Media City.

van Beugen-Mayr brings her skills gained from numerous international positions in similar roles.

During her career, she gathered extensive experience within the hospitality and airline industries.

van Beugen-Mayr was born in Austria, where she also completed her degree in public communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up half Torontonian and half Austrian gave her a diverse background which has prepared her for the cosmopolitan nature of Dubai, commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates.

With experience gained working in various countries, van Beugen-Mayr has combined her passion for communication with a personable work ethic and learned to explore the possibilities of every challenge.

In her new role, her responsibilities will include supporting all Middle East hotels in public relations and communications with the aim of increasing the awareness of Radisson Hotel Group and its brands.

van Beugen-Mayr will continue to be based in Dubai, in Radisson Hotel Group’s area support office.