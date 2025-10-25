Vail Mountain Unveils 2025/26 Winter Season Music Lineup Featuring 50+ Live Performances

Vail Mountain, the world’s premier alpine destination, is redefining winter travel with an extraordinary blend of sport, culture, and entertainment for the 2025/26 winter season. More than 50 live music events will span the mountain and the villages, featuring headline performances by GRAMMY-nominated duo Sofi Tukker (Dec. 13 at Ford Park) and EDM icon Dillon Francis (Jan. 9 at Chasing Rabbits). This season kicks off with Stoke Sessions (Nov. 14–Dec. 5), featuring Blu DeTiger, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Runaway Groms, and American Authors in Vail Village, and Après at the Amp (April 10–11) rounds out a season of sound, snow, and celebration.

While more exciting main-stage acts will be announced soon, the mountain itself becomes a stage with pop-up events featuring spontaneous live music experiences found above 10,000 feet capturing what truly makes Vail Mountain ‘Like Nothing on Earth.’ These intimate and electric performances offer free, one-of-a-kind access to a limited few, where the only price of entry is being here and being in the know. Guests should follow @VailMtn on Instagram and Facebook for the latest pop-up concert announcements. Will John Summit be back on Vail’s peaks? You’ll have to follow the resort’s social accounts to find out.

“This season is all about creating unforgettable moments for our guests,” said Beth Howard, Vail Mountain’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Whether it’s carving fresh corduroy, dancing to live music in the village or on the mountain, or relaxing with elevated après and dining, we’re delivering a winter experience that’s as seamless as it is spectacular.”

This season also introduces expanded après ski events, new signature dining experiences and upgraded ski and snowboard school technology, giving visitors a fully immersive winter experience. Read on to learn more.

Legendary Après Ski

This winter, Vail’s après scene turns up the volume. From high-energy DJ sets at Express Lift to underground beats at Shakedown Bar and legendary late nights at Chasing Rabbits, the village comes alive with music, movement, and unforgettable moments. This is one winter season guests don’t want to miss, so mark your calendars now.

EXPANDED! Après All Day at Express Lift: Starting on opening day, Friday, November 14, Express Lift at the base of Gondola One brings more than 30 musicians, doubling last year’s Après All Day events. This après series will feature live DJs on Saturdays and Sundays and are in partnership with Pepsi and Lalo Tequila. Learn more here.

From the Underground to the Unconventional: Quite literally below the streets of Vail, Shakedown Bar is a 198-person live music venue that delivers a musical experience you won’t soon forget. With a cutting-edge sound and lighting system with full studio recording capabilities, visitors should venture below ground for an excellent live music experience.

NEW! Chasing Rabbits will host multiple well-known artists throughout the season, bringing the music alive throughout the village and late into the night. Artists include Dillon Francis (Jan 9),Sidepiece (Jan 31), Chris Lorenzo (Feb 6), and many more. See here for their full event schedule. In addition, Chasing Rabbits is collaborating with AM Radio on February 21 and is sure to make some noise. Last year, the free outdoor show in Solaris Plaza featured artists Surf Mesa, Justin Jay, and Emmitt Fenn. Since then, AM Radio has only grown their national reach, hosting shows in LA, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, and Austin. With the tagline Club Culture is Dead, AM Radio promotes a healthier daytime rave for people that want to experience the same club culture in a different environment. This event will be a free event at Solaris Plaza, followed by an afterparty inside of Chasing Rabbits.

EXPANDED! Après in Solaris Plaza (February 14 – March 28): Every Saturday from 3-6 p.m., the heart of Vail Village comes alive with free live DJ performances at Solaris Plaza. This year’s series will feature co-promoted events with AM Radio and Raw Cuts. Main-stage caliber acts including Mindchatter, Surf Mesa, Justin Jay, Emmit Fenn, Laszewo, TEED, Sunday Scaries, Très Mortimer and closing a season of amazing music is Vandelux. Running for seven consecutive weeks, the series brings an electric apres vibe to the village and builds excitement leading into the season’s biggest music events.

Vail Mountain Signature Dining

This year, Vail Mountain’s signature dining invites guests to enjoy a bit of classic nostalgia and Dolce Vida. These experiences are perfect for guests and their plus one when they use Epic Pass benefits like Epic Friends Tickets and Epic Mountain Rewards.

NEW! The Two Martini Lunch @ The 10th: Yesteryear is calling, and Vail Mountain invites you and a friend to enjoy the lost art of the long lunch. Enjoy an oversized Caesar Salad, Truffle Fries and Martinis for two.

NEW! The Alpine Duet @ The Two Elk Biergarten: It’s Oktoberfest all year long with this new celebratory special for two. Enjoy two beers, two brats and a shared dessert in a festive setting in the Two Elk Biergarten.

NEW! Sun Terrace @ Mid Vail: Make sure to stop inside Mid Vail’s terrace level for revamped classics including pizza, poke bowls, salads, burgers, pasta and dessert. Then take your meal outside to the newly reimagined sun terrace, inspired by Europe’s alpine cafes, where sling chairs, umbrellas and mountain views invite you to linger a little longer.

The 10th Restaurant @ Top of Gondola One: At The 10th, skiers, riders, and foot passengers can enjoy thoughtfully crafted menus and amazing views of the Gore Range with a nod to Vail Mountain’s founders and the 10th Mountain Division. This upscale dining outlet is known for its decadent mountain cuisine, elevated cocktails, and refined hospitality. A long lunch is encouraged and The 10th will have a DJ playing on the back patio Feb. 28 & Mar. 1.

Elevated Learning at Ski & Snowboard School

NEW! Starting this December, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort, Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort will be launching a new technology in the My Epic app that takes Ski and Ride School to the next level. With innovative new features, parents and students can easily check in for lessons, receive real-time updates and photos, track progress, and celebrate milestones and skills with digital badges, all from the convenience of their phone.

Learn more about Vail Mountain’s innovative and world-class Ski and Snowboard School, including the All Terrain Program, Green Run Guarantee and expanded kid’s offerings through the resort’s 2025/26 Winter Tip Sheet.

Your Path to the Peaks

NEW! Epic Passes are still available for the 2025/26 season – and now they come with Epic Friend Tickets. Season Pass Holders will receive 6-10 Epic Friend Tickets, depending on when they purchase their Pass. Epic Friend Tickets provide 50% off lift tickets at the company’s 37 North American resorts for the 2025/26 winter season. In addition, friends can apply 100% of the cost of one redeemed Epic Friend Ticket toward an eligible 2026/27 Epic Pass. Just like the Epic Pass, Epic Friend Tickets can be purchased through EpicPass.com and then activated in the My Epic app for direct-to-lift access, cutting out the need to stand in line at the ticket window.