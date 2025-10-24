THE REGION’S FIRST BUDDHA-BAR HOTEL AND FLOATING RESIDENCES BY BUDDHA-BAR

Buddha-Bar Real Estate Development, a joint venture which will be exclusively managed and represented by Yieldhaüs, is delighted to unveil the highly anticipated design of the region’s first-ever Buddha-Bar Hotel and Floating Residences By Buddha-Bar on Dubai’s World Islands. This new landmark brings the world-renowned lifestyle brand to the Middle East in a completely original format, blending island living with immersive design and signature experiences by Buddha-Bar never seen before in the region - featuring the Buddha-Bar Hotel, Floating Residences By Buddha-Bar and the renowned Buddha-Bar Beach.

For the first time, the legendary Buddha-Bar concept is being transported from the shores to an island setting, bringing its signature blend of music, mood, and design to the serene seascape of The World Islands.

The Buddha-Bar Hotel

The region’s first Buddha-Bar Hotel will provide 162 keys, with one entire floor dedicated to branded residences, and will reflect the brand’s iconic DNA through an artful fusion of Far Eastern influences and sleek, modern design – transporting guests into a universe coloured by deep reds, gold, Asian colonial motifs, and sensual, lounge-infused ambiance adorned with chandeliers and statues. Travelers can anticipate curated soundscapes and globally-inflected culinary experiences steeped in Pacific Rim flavours served in settings where design, cuisine, and music unite. The in-house spa will offer a mix of Eastern-inspired rituals and modern treatments all designed to boost true relaxation.

Floating Residences By Buddha-Bar

Extending beyond the hotel, a collection of 24 adjacent Floating Residences will glide above the water’s surface, bringing together advanced marine engineering and underwater living amidst the serene beauty of the surrounding coral-rich environment. Each residence will span three distinct levels across 4,000 sqft for up to eight guests and feature a sun-soaked rooftop deck with jacuzzi and dining lounge; a sea-level living space with floor-to-ceiling windows, king-size overwater hammock, and private deck; and an underwater level with two bedrooms framed by coral gardens.

Designed as the world’s first collection of Floating Residences under the Buddha-Bar brand, each of the unit will be treated as a unique sanctuary rather than one of many. Materials and finishes echo quiet opulence: optional Bentley Home furnishings, tactile woods, veined stone, and maritime glass, chosen to let the surrounding seascape remain the hero. Residences are not just places to live but curated experiences.

Buddha-Bar Beach

Buddha-Bar Beach is set to become the social epicentre of The World Islands – a destination where sunrise, sunset and after-dark blend seamlessly. Operated as an all-day, all-night restaurant, lounge and beach club concept, it will offer sunrise yoga sessions, beachside brunches and sunset sets by world-class DJs that evolve into late-night beach parties under the stars.

The venue combines barefoot luxury with Mediterranean chic: a landscaped pool and an adult infinity pool, sunken lounge seating, private cabanas, curated event lawns and direct beach access. By day, guests can unwind with crafted cocktails and fine seafood overlooking the Gulf; by night, the setting transforms into an atmospheric restaurant, lounge and beach club where music and mixology define the rhythm. Guests will experience a lifestyle of effortless privacy, with around-the-clock room service, climate-controlled outdoor areas, and direct access to coral reefs via floating piers linking the residences to the nearby islands.

“Buddha-Bar Hotel and Floating Residences at The World Islands is a breakthrough for our brand,” said Nabil Souhail, Vice President of Buddha-Bar International. “This project is a convergence of our DNA – music, mood, and magic – with next-level hospitality design. Guests will be transported into a new dimension of sensory luxury at a very unique destination.”

Mohamad Issa, Founder of Yieldhaüs, adds: “Partnering on the launch of the first Buddha-Bar Hotel and Floating Residences by Buddha-Bar on The World Islands represents a defining moment for experiential real estate in the region. Our mission is to connect discerning investors with projects that transcend traditional property and become living works of art - and this collaboration perfectly embodies that philosophy.”

The AED 3 billion project was first announced at the Arabian Travel Market in April 2025 and set to deliver a never-seen-before experience projected to be completed in 2027.