Up your game: the hospitality experience at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Less than four months stand between you and the best of women’s football, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ kicking off on July 20th.

Supporters, fans, and families of the top women’s teams in the world can secure their seats now, through the Official Hospitality Programme that promises to take your tournament experience ‘Above & Beyond’. As FIFA recently announced, fans from 25 countries have already purchased hospitality products for the tournament.

According to FIFA, women’s football is “the single biggest growth opportunity” in the sport today, and the consistent growth and expansion of the quadrennial FIFA Women’s World Cup™ reflects this. For this edition of the tournament, Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand join forces to host an unforgettable and expanded format event showcasing 32 qualifying national teams – the best of women’s football.

The Official Hospitality Programme from MATCH Hospitality allows guests to create their ideal tournament experience, with options to choose from across three tiers of hospitality, for every match, and every stadium.

MATCH Hospitality is the world leader in sports hospitality and the exclusive rights holder of the FIFA Hospitality Programme, with a track record of delivering luxurious, stylish, and fun options that prioritise the beautiful game and elevate the experience. Last year, at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, MATCH sold an estimated 257 000 hospitality packages, and surpassed the revenue record for any sports hospitality programme.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia are both spectacular destinations, with well-established stadiums ready to receive fans from around the world – a fitting stage for some of the world’s best football talent. We look forward to being part of what will be a very successful event,” says Vivienne Bervoets, MATCH Hospitality’s Chief Administration Officer.



MATCH Hospitality offers a range of packages for all tastes: from MATCH Place which offers a simple, convenient means to secure your seats and enjoy the benefits of hospitality, to MATCH Club for passionate fans wanting a casual family-friendly environment; to MATCH Private Suite delivering exclusivity and an exceptional football viewing experience.

Whether you are a long-time team supporter, a corporate client looking to host special guests, a new fan of the sport, or just want to experience the thrill of a tournament like this in your hometown, Official Hospitality lets you build your perfect schedule, and secure your tournament at the hospitality level you expect.

Please find below the experiences MATCH Hospitality has on offer:

MATCH PRIVATE SUITE

MATCH Private Suite is an exclusive domain for your 2023 football hospitality experience. Entertain guests, enjoy unrivalled pitch views, and elevated service – all within your own private suite, with direct access to your stadium seats.

Exclusive use of suites

Immediate and direct access to your seats in the stadium

Private dining experience including a curated grazing menu, accompanying dishes and a cheese and dessert selection

A premium selection of beverages including a selection of great quality local wines, beers, soft drinks and hot beverages

Extended service (before, during and after matches)

Exclusive commemorative gift



MATCH CLUB

MATCH Club is the perfect option for passionate fans. Enjoy the thrilling on-pitch action and all the camaraderie of a sociable, shared lounge within the stadium. The ultimate choice for friends and families to get together for the extraordinary celebration in comfort and style.

Relaxed and comfortable hospitality experience in a family-friendly lounge

Deli-style menu including hot dishes, salads and finger foods served from artisanal stations in the lounge

A selection of beverages including quality wines, beers and soft drinks

Service before, during half time and after matches

Commemorative gift



MATCH PLACE

MATCH Place is a simple, convenient ticket-inclusive hospitality product, offering food and beverage service direct to you in your stadium seat. Book out the ‘block’ with MATCH Place Box, or secure your seat in a shared hospitality open-air box with MATCH Place Single Seat: Perfect for fans seeking convenience, great views, and guaranteed access to the matches of their choice.

MATCH Place Box

Category 1 ticket

Stadium seating in an exclusive MATCH Place seating block

Bento-box style food offering and snacks, served in-seat

A selection of beverages including wines, beers and soft drinks

In-seat steward service before and during matches

No pre- or post-match hospitality lounge access provided



MATCH Place Single Seat

Category 1 ticket

Stadium seating alongside other MATCH Place customers

Bento-box style food offering and snacks, served in-seat

A selection of beverages including wines, beers and soft drinks

In-seat steward service before and during matches

No pre- or post-match hospitality lounge access provided

For more details about the Official Hospitality Programme at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, please visit www.fifa.com/hospitality