Up, up and away: Ras Al Khaimah launches hot air balloon experience

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announces the opening of RAK Airventure, a brand-new tethered hot air ballooning experience, available exclusively at Manar Mall, the Emirate’s most popular shopping and leisure centre. Opening to the public on Saturday 30th April just in time for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the family-friendly experience offers breath-taking aerial views of Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse natural and urban scenery.

Offering all the thrills of a traditional hot air balloon ride in a safe and fun environment suitable for all ages, flights last approximately 10 minutes to giving time to soak in the stunning views from above like never before. Seek out the majestic Hajar Mountains, rolling terracotta dunes, lush mangroves and the city’s busy markets, palaces and mosques – as you fly almost 30 meters above the ground.

Commenting on the launch of RAK Airventure, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are delighted to unveil Ras Al Khaimah’s latest attraction, another unique way for visitors to explore our diverse Emirate and soak up its beautiful sights. With nature, adventure and outdoor experiences at the very core of our destination strategy, RAK Airventure is a perfect addition to our portfolio, providing stunning 360-degree views of our unique landscapes.”

The launch of RAK Airventure follows the Authority’s announcement in May 2021 of over 20 new sustainable tourism initiatives across the Emirate marking an investment of half a billion dirhams in partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These projects center on the Emirate’s new destination strategy that focuses on nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility and authenticity.

Operated by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the flights are run by fully qualified pilots with years of experience in the ballooning industry. Welcoming visitors from five to 75 years old, including people of determination, for safety reasons, passengers must be able to physically climb into the basket unaided.

RAK was voted Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.