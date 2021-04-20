United to relaunch three European routes

United Airlines is adding three new flights to its international network, giving travellers more options for summer travel by flying direct to countries that are starting to reopen to vaccinated visitors.

Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubrovnik, Croatia, between Washington Dulles International Airport and Athens, Greece and between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland.

All three flights are subject to government approval.

The addition of these new routes reflects an increase in interest among United’s customers - in the last month, searches on United.com for flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland are up 61 per cent.

Customers can book travel starting today.

“As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travellers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances.

“These three new routes unlock the natural beauty of the outdoors for our guests.

“They are also the latest example of how United is remaining nimble in rebuilding our network.”