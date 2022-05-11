United Airlines to Present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conferenc

United will present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 17, beginning at 7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United’s website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.