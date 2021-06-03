UKinbound headed to Manchester for annual conference

Travel trade association UKinbound has confirmed that its annual convention will go ahead this year.

The event will take place on September 16-17 at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

The in-person event will focus on supporting the industry as it maps its path to recovery, and includes a two-day programme of topical industry debates, a keynote speaker address, business-to-business workshops and a themed networking evening.

In response to the evolving nature of the events industry, a virtual component has been added to the 2021 agenda and will be a feature of all future annual conventions.

On September 24th delegates will be invited to attend a full day virtual business-to-business workshop and provided with access to a range of new on-demand webinars.

To aid the recovery, for the very first time the association will be opening its convention to both members and non-members.

The event will be one of only a handful in 2021 where inbound tour operators and UK suppliers can meet and do business in person.

The association is also working in collaboration with Marketing Manchester to offer delegates familiarisation trips enabling them to experience the city and the region’s diverse tourism offering, while aiding the development of key relationships between buyers and local industry.

Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of in-person events for the association and we’re incredibly excited to be working with Marketing Manchester to make this happen.

“International tourism is vitally important to the UK economy and will play an essential role in the revival of the great cities such as Manchester.

“Our convention will provide delegates with an array of commercial and networking opportunities that will help aid their recovery in 2022 and beyond.”