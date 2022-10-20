UAE Team Emirates warmly welcomed at Emirates Group Headquarters

UAE Team Emirates has landed in Dubai and made their first stop at Emirates Group Headquarters, thrilling employees, particularly cycling enthusiasts.

The team was headlined by Tadej Pogacar, currently number one in UCI World Ranking and winner of the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021, and other superstars, including UAE National Yousif Mirza, Joao Almeida, Marc Soler, Juan Ayuso, Matteo Trentin, Pascal Ackermann, Marc Hirschi, and Davide Formolo. The team has enjoyed 48 wins this season.

Emirates is co-title sponsor and an ardent supporter of UAE Team Emirates since its formation in 2017. The Emirates brand appears on the front of UAE Team Emirates’ team kits, including cycling jerseys and shorts, and the airline has a range of rights and benefits across the team’s participation in global tournaments.

The team has been showcasing the UAE and the Emirates brand across the international cycling stage at UCI World Tour events, and has been instrumental in the growth of the sport in the country.