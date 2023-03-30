UAE announces new Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

HH Sheikh Khaled is the eldest son of HH President Sheikh Mohamed.

The 41-year-old is also a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of both the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee and the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The move came as part of a series of major appointments.

HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has also been appointed Vice President of Abu Dhabi, meaning he will serve alongside HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In a statement carried by state news agency WAM, HH Sheikh Mohamed made the vice presidential appointment in his capacity as Head of State.

It was made with the “approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice President, alongside His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai”

Source: Hotelier Middle East