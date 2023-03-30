Quito bolsters its connectivity to receive more tourists

Mariscal Sucre International Airport (AIMS) in Quito is celebrating its tenth anniversary operating as the main gateway for tourists entering Ecuador.

In 2023 thus far, the airport has recovered 86.4 % of its rate of activity from 2019, and in 2022 the air terminal mobilised 4.3 million passengers, reaching traffic levels comparable to those in 2019 in months like August.

According to data from Corporación Quiport, the company entrusted with managing the Quito airport system, since early February 2013 AIMS has transported some 44.6 million passengers on approximately 460 thousand flights. It now aims to reach pre-pandemic traveller volumes, surpassing the five million mark and strengthening international connections with European and North American markets.

Quito is linked to Europe through two direct flights, from Madrid and Amsterdam, which are key cities for fostering leisure tourism and business with the Old Continent; 10 flights weekly connect the Capital of the Middle of the World to Madrid Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airportand 7 flights per week connect to Amsterdam Schiphol.

AIMS also has strong connections in the Americas, with 158 flights per week to diverse destinations: in the United States, 40 flights bound for the airports of Miami (21), Houston (7), Atlanta (7) and Fort Lauderdale (5); another 40 flights head to Bogota; 28 to Panama; 14 to Lima; 7 to Mexico City; 4 to San José (Costa Rica); 4 to Buenos Aires; 2 to San Salvador; and 2 more to Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

Quito’s international connectivity is one of the cornerstones of Mariscal Sucre Airport and tourism in the Metropolitan District and for this reason the city is firmly committed to its goal of receiving more tourists who come to discover the attractions and experiences that the Capital of the Middle of the World has to offer.

Accolades received by Mariscal Sucre International Airport

· Best regional airport in South America (Skytrax World Airport Awards)

· Best airport staff in South America (Skytrax World Airport Awards)

· Voice of the Customer (Airport Council International ACI)

· Green Airport (Airport Council International ACI)

· Customer Experience Accreditation-Level 4 (Airport Service Quality ACI)

· 5-Star Covid-19 Safety Airport (Skytrax World Airport Ratings)

· 2022 Sustainable Quito Environmental Distinction (Municipality of Quito)

