Turkish Technic Reaches the Highest Revenue in its History

Turkish Technic, one of the most prominent players in the global aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, released its financial results for 2022, which marked successful growth and solid strategic acceleration.

The company recorded a 37 percent growth compared to the previous year with 1,42 billion USD in revenue and increased its market share to 1.9 percent, reaching the highest growth rate and revenue in the company’s history.

Expanding its capacity and capabilities to meet the needs of the aviation sector, Turkish Technic added new achievements to its service portfolio in 2022. The company has completed base maintenance operations for Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 aircraft for the first time during the year and carried out its first Boeing 777-300ER landing gear overhaul. Adding 1.193 aircraft part numbers to its capability in 2022, the MRO leader expanded its maintenance-repair capabilities and the range of services it offers its customers.

On the 2022 performance of the company, Turkish Technic Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said: “To meet the growing needs of the aviation industry, we continuously increase our capacity and capabilities and continue to provide high-quality maintenance-repair services to our local and international customers. Closing 2022 with 1,42 billion USD in revenue and 119 million USD in operational profit, we achieved remarkable success in our company’s history. We thank our customers for their confidence in our company and extend our gratitude to our colleagues for their dedication and effort.”

Supporting component and aircraft maintenance operations of many airline companies spread over a large geographical area, Turkish Technic provided base maintenance services to 649 aircraft, completed overhaul operations of 221 landing gears and serviced over 119.000 components throughout 2022.