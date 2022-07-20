Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines sign MoU of Cooperation

Turkish Airlines, national flag carrier of Turkey, and Vietnam Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

As aviation industry is making great effort to recover in the post pandemic, the cooperation between two flag carriers will not only open up new opportunities to enhance the competitiveness and develop business, but also promoting economic, cultural and social exchanges among Türkiye, Vietnam, Europe and Middle East region.

Accordingly, Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines will expand cooperation in transporting passengers and cargo, along with studying the opportunity for a passenger codeshare cooperation on flight routes between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City - Istanbul. Through this cooperation, customers will have more choices of new destinations on both airlines’ network.

Moreover, Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines will cooperate more closely in the field of cargo transport through the implementation of a codeshare partnership, which is expected to take effect in 2023. In the future, two airlines will explore more partnership possibilities to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in this area.

Turkish Airlines Chief Investment and Technology Officer Levent Konukcu, commented on the importance of the cooperation with Vietnam Airlines and said; “Recovering from the crisis that pandemic brought to aviation sector, we all became aware of the crucial need of cooperation. We attach importance to expanding our cooperation with Vietnam Airlines both in passenger and cargo. Our mutual desire and expectation are to enrich relations in many fields and provide more opportunities to our passengers. As Turkish Airlines together with this intention we are glad to sign this MoU which will eventually serve to deepening relations between our countries.”

Le Hong Ha, President & CEO of Vietnam Airlines said: “We are very pleased to maintain and expand cooperation with Turkish Airlines. The cooperation between the two flag carriers will bring great benefits to our passengers, promote aviation connectivity, economic and cultural exchanges among Vietnam, Türkiye, Europe and Middle East region. This is also Vietnam Airlines’ effort to strengthen global cooperation, expand the route network, recover the economy after the pandemic and seize new development opportunities.”