No vaccine requirement for Turkey travel this summer

Turkey has lifted the suspension of direct flights from the UK into the country.

Officials have also announced that no vaccination certificates will be required for international travellers entering the country.

For the time being, only a negative PCR test result will need to be presented.

To further reassure visitors to Turkey, a priority vaccination program is already underway for employees at hotels and other tourist facilities for the forthcoming tourism season.

A total of 20,775,790 vaccination doses have been administered in Turkey as of yesterday.

In addition, tourists visiting Turkey are offered a special insurance package, from just €15 (approximately £12), which covers Covid-19 related expenses such as treatment, medication and emergency care costs that may be incurred if visitors are taken to a state-owned or private hospital during their stay in Turkey.

The Covid-19 Accommodation Support Insurance also guarantees to cover any extra accommodation expenses that may be necessary during the trip, following the issuance of a medical report requiring them to be kept under supervision in a hotel.

Two and a half million British tourists visited Turkey in 2019, with visitors staying in popular areas including Istanbul, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir.

Image: Andrew Hasson / Alamy Stock Photo