TUI Takes Action as Accessibility Concerns Keep a Third of Travellers Grounded

Nearly a third (32%) of people have avoided travelling due to accessibility concerns, according to new insights from TUI, that reveal the most common barriers include a lack of sensory-friendly spaces, poorly designed facilities, and limited wheelchair access.

The findings also show that two-thirds (66%) of respondents believe travel challenges are an expected part of life for people with disabilities while 27% feel the UK isn’t doing enough to support disabled and neurodivergent individuals to access travel equally. From inaccessible booking systems to long waits at airports, inadequate support from airline and hotel staff, and unsuitable lifts, the frustrations are widespread.

As part of its commitment to inclusive travel, TUI is improving accessibility across its services and destinations. This includes:

· Enhanced staff training to better support travellers with additional needs

· Improved online accessibility to make booking easier and more inclusive

· Collaborating with partners to upgrade accessibility information and hotel facilities in destinations

TUI is also working closely with a group of Accessibility Ambassadors, The Cheetham Sisters, Yasmin & Remy, Lucy Edwards, and Tola & Kevin, who have shared their personal experiences of accessible holidays with TUI. Their stories, now featured on TUI’s new dedicated accessibility webpage, offer practical tips and reassurance for others considering travel.

Neil Swanson, Managing Director at TUI UK&I, said: “Our Accessibility Ambassadors are helping us reimagine what inclusive travel truly looks like. Their lived experiences and honest feedback are invaluable in shaping services that work for everyone. At TUI, we believe travel should be joyful and accessible; and thanks to our ambassadors, we’re making meaningful strides toward that goal.”

Lucy Edwards, one of the Accessibility Ambassadors, said: “As I boarded, the crew checked in to see if the accessibility was working well for me, and I loved that they wanted my feedback right away. We stayed at the TUI Blue Sensatori Atlantica Aphrodite Hills - my favourite thing was that I could just call reception, and they’d either send a buggy to pick me up or guide me wherever I needed to go. Honestly, as soon as I feel like I need another holiday, I’ll be booking with TUI again.”

Tola Andu, another Accessibility Ambassador who travels with Kevin, her adult son who has neurodiversity, said: ‘We travelled during the school holidays, so the airport was expectedly busy. However, we were able to use the TUI assisted travel check-in and the staff were very helpful. We also got our Sunflower Lanyard from the airport which

helped us navigate security easier as we were able to use the special assistance security lane which was faster. We stayed at TUI BLUE Aura in Ibiza. It is a beautiful resort with an onsite sensory room and waterpark. We loved sensory room which was the perfect space to relax after a day of activities. It was a safe space for my autistic son.”

To read more about TUI’s accessibility journey and hear directly from its ambassadors, visit TUI’s Holidays for Everyone webpage.