Soul X Science – A Health & Wellbeing Day

29 November 2025 | &Soul The Sanctuary, Shoreditch, London

A transformative full-day immersion where ancient wisdom meets modern science.

Through inspiring keynotes, expert panels, and embodied practices, Soul x Science offers evidence-based tools and timeless rituals to help people reconnect with themselves, strengthen community bonds, and cultivate lasting vitality.

Curated by FUEGO, the event unites leading scientists, visionary practitioners, and transformative rituals under one roof – reimagining wellbeing as a living, breathing experience.

Participants will journey through a full spectrum of approaches – from neuroscience and immunology to breathwork, movement, and meditation.

Across four dedicated spaces, guests can explore keynotes, expert panels, interactive workshops, and restorative rituals, including sauna and cold plunge experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a day where neuroscience meets breathwork, ritual meets research, and longevity science meets ancient practice – awakening body, mind, and spirit in one transformative experience.

Featured keynote speakers

Guy William Fincham – Breathwork Researcher, Educator & Speaker

Ed Caddye – Medical Doctor, Health Optimisation & Movement Specialist

Naianna Robertsson – Neuroscientist, Somatic Practitioner & Neuro-Coach

Jenna Macciochi – Immunologist, Educator & Author

Richard Aceves – Movement Practitioner & Human Specialist

For the first time in the UK, leading experts from neuroscience, immunology, and ancient healing practices will share the same stage –bridging science, embodiment, and conscious living to redefine the future of wellbeing.

At Soul x Science, knowledge becomes experience.

Every talk, movement, and ritual is designed to be felt, lived, and integrated – offering practical tools that extend far beyond the event itself.

“At a time when wellbeing feels fragmented, Soul x Science reimagines it as a whole – weaving together ancient wisdom and modern science, all as a lived experience under one roof,” said Diana Oblak, Founder of FUEGO.

Event Details

Date: 29 November 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Location: &Soul, The Sanctuary, Shoreditch, London

Address: 114 Cheshire Street, London E2 6EJ

Tickets available now at: www.soulxscience.com