The Gambia Experience Celebrates First Flight With a Vibrant Cultural Welcome

The Gambia Experience has launched its first flight of the season, marking the start of its extended programme and 37 years of holidays and flights to The Gambia. The charter flight with the tour operator’s new airline partner, Ascend Airways, departed from Gatwick on Saturday October 4th. This new Saturday service adds to The Gambia Experience’s existing Tuesday and Friday Gatwick services.

On arrival at Banjul International Airport, the 189 passengers were warmly welcomed by The Gambia Experience resort team and treated to a vibrant cultural display of drumming and traditional dancing at the airport terminal. The Gambia’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, the Honourable Minister Abdoulie Jobe was joined by senior members of the Gambia Tourism Board and the British High Commissioner, Mrs Harriet King. Expressing delight that the maiden voyage of the tourist season had departed from the UK, the British diplomat highlighted The Gambia’s incredible wildlife, wonderful unspoilt beaches and excellent weather.

Karen Durham, product manager for The Gambia Experience, said:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first flight and to kick off the season early with our new partner airline and weekend services. Extending the season with additional flights and more holidays gives our customers greater opportunity and flexibility. We also have a fantastic variety of accommodation options, while this welcome event is just a small example of the cultural experiences that await our customers on the Smiling Coast of West Africa.”

This season, The Gambia Experience is offering Star Class flight upgrades from 25th October, extra flights over the popular festive period, and new up-river lodges. Customers can choose from a wide range of holidays running through to the end of April, including family-friendly beachfront resorts, all-inclusive, boutique and spa hotels, exclusive safari lodges, idyllic floating lodges surrounded by nature, as well as more immersive upriver birding and cultural experiences. Flight departures are also available from Manchester.

Sample Holiday Package

Seven-night holidays at a beachfront hotel start from £649pp including flights, luggage, pre-allocated seating, in-flight catering and hotel transfers.

Gambia.co.uk, 01489 866939.

