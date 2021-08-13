Tui River Cruises launches in Germany

Tui has launched its latest venture, Tui River Cruises, after an 18-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A christening ceremony complete with pyrotechnics and ‘champagne smash’ officially named Tui Cruises’ first ship, Tui Maya with newly appointed godmothers, Rosie Brooks and Catherine Hawkins, taking up their honorary roles.

Guests then embarked on an overnight sailing to Boppard to explore the delights of the Rhine.

Whilst onboard they will get a preview of the on-board experience from stand out service to culture-soaked excursions including sailing through the UNESCO heritage site the Rhine Gorge, known for its stunning views and fairy-tale castles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hackney, managing director of Cruise Tui UK & I, said: “We are delighted to finally launch Tui River Cruises and had a fitting celebration to get Tui River Cruises sailing in style.

“The team have worked tirelessly to get to this launch, and they’ve done a sensational job.

“The initial feedback we’ve had has been incredible and we’re now all really excited to welcome our first customers this weekend.

“People have been impressed by the elegant design and contemporary feel and surprised by how spacious the ship is.”

He added: “It was also a pleasure to have our amazing godmothers onboard to officially christen Tui Maya.

“Tui launched a nationwide search for its godmothers last year and out of 750 applications found the perfect candidates in Rosie Brooks an illustrator from London and Catherine Hawkins, a college exam officer from Barnsley.

“Both Rosie and Catherine have a passion for exploration which made them top of the list and their desire to cruise truly came out making them the ideal godmothers.”

The first customer sailing sets off on August 15th on the Moselle Valley itinerary visiting German hotspots Frankfurt and Koblenz as well as lesser-known destinations Trier, Piesport and Oberwesel.