TUI hopes to relaunch British holiday programme in July

TUI UK has revealed details of its plans to re-start summer holidays with a limited programme should travel advice from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office permit.

The company is ready to take British travellers on holiday again to eight destinations in Greece, the Balearics and the Canaries from three UK airports from July 11th.

The move follows a wider European reopening from the company last week.

In phase one of the planned restart, from July 11th-24th, up to 8,300 holidaymakers could travel on up to 44 flights per week to Ibiza, Palma, Corfu, Crete, Kos, Rhodes, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

TUI plans to add more flights and destinations by the end of July to offer a total of 19 destinations from five UK airports, subject to government advice.

To prepare for the restart, TUI has already implemented a range of new health and safety measures to protect both customers and employees.

These include mandatory face masks on board and the extra cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI UK & Ireland, said: “We’re really excited to be talking about taking people on holiday again.

“We’re of course still waiting on the government to change its travel advice, but we have been working really hard behind the scenes and we’re ready to start taking holidaymakers away again in just a few weeks’ time.

“Initially, we are focussing on destinations where we anticipate air bridges being in place, such as Greece and Spain.

“But we know many Brits are eager to travel again, and we have ambitious plans to rapidly increase our programme as soon as possible, to offer even more choice when it comes to holidaying this summer.”

TUI issued a Holiday Promise to travellers, guaranteeing a good time – find out more below:

