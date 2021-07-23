TUI Group adds Senegal for winter 2022

TUI UK has launched its earliest ever programme of winter holidays, available from November 1st next near, until April 2023.

The move comes as TUI aims to build on success of early summer launch responding to customer desire to book earlier.

Those who crave warmer climes during the coldest months can choose from 45 destinations, including winter classics such as the Canaries, Egypt and Mexico, as well as brand new Senegal, perfect for a new experience off the beaten track.

Located next to the Gambia in West Africa, with a lovely warm winter climate, TUI will be offering weekly direct flights from London Gatwick to Dakar on TUI Airways.

Customers can stay at the brand new 4T RIU Baobab in TUI’s platinum range offering 24 hours all-inclusive, swim up rooms and features unlimited a la carte restaurants.

It is positioned right on the beach in Pointe Sarene as the newest tourist resort in Senegal 100 kilometres south of Dakar, with great beaches and incredible options for exploring nature which include safari, as well as the local culture.

Already on sale new for summer next year, the Sensatori Biomar will be available for customers to enjoy a later winter holiday in April 2023.

As the latest addition to the TUI Sensatori by Blue portfolio, its designed to appeal to the senses and allows guests to create their own unique, luxury holiday experience from the wide range of features Sensatori hotels are renowned for.

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI, said: “We know there is pent up demand for holidays and the desire to have a holiday to look forward to is more evident now than ever before.

“Many of our customers, in particular families tied to school holidays and popular dates such as Easter, and weddings and larger groups want to book as far in advance as possible to secure their holiday of choice.

“We’re excited to launch Senegal as an exciting new winter sun destination and are confident it will appeal to customers seeking value for money, great all-inclusive resorts and guaranteed sunshine as well an experience that is a little bit different.”