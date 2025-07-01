Escape to the Sydney Opera House

As the British and Irish Lions Tour brings international attention to Sydney, the Opera House stands as one of the world’s most iconic cultural destinations at the heart of the harbour city. Experience Bennelong Point as it comes alive with entertainment, theatre, music, dining, tours and contemporary art that transforms every corner of the World Heritage-listed building into something extraordinary. Step inside and be a part of the story, with more to see and do than ever before:

What’s on:

Explore beneath Australia’s famous sails with Sydney Opera House Tours. Step inside the sails into spaces typically off-limits to the public, where expert guides reveal the dramatic history and cultural significance of this architectural marvel.

Experience First Nations storytelling with Badu Gili: Healing Spirit. This free nightly contemporary arts projection explores global stories on the eastern sails that house Bennelong. Meaning ‘water light’ in Gadigal language, the six-minute visual experience begins after sunset — perfect for braving the cooler weather.

Combine culture and cuisine in the Tour & Dine Experience. Join a guided tour to see the Opera House like never before, then finish with a show-stopping lunch by the harbour. Choose from exclusive menus at Opera Bar, House Canteen, or Midden by Mark Olive.

Laugh until it hurts with The Play That Goes Wrong. This Olivier and Tony Award-winning production brings its signature hilarity and chaos to the Opera House stage, offering a unique blend of Monty Python absurdity and Sherlock Holmes intrigue that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Immerse yourself in world-class music across the Opera House’s iconic stages. From classical masterpieces with Sjaella in the Utzon Room to Kiasmos’ contemporary beats in the Concert Hall, experience the diverse musical landscape that makes this venue legendary.

Take an adrenaline-pumping ride through lust, jealousy and spectacle with Carmen. This bold new production of an opera classic delivers passion and drama in the iconic Joan Sutherland Theatre.

Experience the Force of live orchestral cinema with Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. Watch the iconic adventure that launched the legendary franchise while the Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ Oscar-winning score live to film in the Concert Hall.