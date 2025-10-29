Travelsoft appoints Axel Nazarian as Managing Director

Travelsoft, a global reference Travel Tech group, whose technologies power more than €40 billion in bookings each year for travel players in over 90 countries, and which unites nine leading platforms - Atcore, Orchestra, Tigerbay, Traffics, Travel Compositor, Travel Connection Technology, Travelgate, Travelsoft Services, and Eventiz (including the recently acquired Travolution) - announces the appointment of Axel Nazarian as Managing Director, effective September 2025.

In this newly created role, Axel will oversee Travelsoft’s companies steering, global operations and initiatives to accelerate the group’s operational excellence across its platforms.

Axel is a Telecom Paris engineer with nearly two decades of leadership experience in e-commerce, omnichannel transformation, and international operations, Axel brings a deep understanding of scaling digital businesses and leading international organizations across global markets. Prior to joining Travelsoft, he held executive positions at Carrefour, most recently serving as E-commerce Executive Director for Carrefour Spain. In this capacity, he reported to the CEO and served on the Executive Committee. Before that, he worked at Veepee (formerly vente-privee.com), where he held senior leadership roles including CEO of Veepee USA.

Christian Sabbagh, Founder & CEO of Travelsoft, commented: “Axel’s appointment marks an important milestone in Travelsoft’s journey. His international leadership experience and deep operational expertise will be key as we continue to scale globally and spread Travelsoft’s comprehensive offering of our companies. Axel embodies the entrepreneurial mindset and operational rigor that drive Travelsoft.”

Axel Nazarian added: “I am thrilled to join Travelsoft at such a dynamic time in its growth story. The group has built an exceptional ecosystem that combines cutting-edge technology, innovation, and human expertise. My focus will be on empowering teams, optimizing operations, and ensuring Travelsoft continues to lead the travel tech transformation globally.”

