Tourists to Hue Vietnam increased by 35% over the first half of 2022

Thien Mu Pagoda, a famous spiritual destination of Hue City. Photo: N.H

According to the Department of Tourism, the total number of tourists to Hue in the first half of 2022 reached more than 771 thousand people, an increase of more than 34% compared to the same period last year.

Staying guests reached 438 thousand people, an increase of nearly 24% and international visitors reached 21,000 arrivals, an increase of more than 45%. Total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at 1565 billion VND, an increase of nearly 56%.

In June only, the total number of visitors to Hue was 182,000 arrivals, an increase of 21%; international visitors were about 10,000 and staying guests about 135 thousand arrivals. Total revenue from tourism activities in June was estimated at 483 billion VND.

Particularly in the week of Hue Festival 2022, from June 23rd to 30th, the total number of tourists to Hue is estimated at 180,000 arrivals, generating a revenue of approximately 155 billion VND from tourism services.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)