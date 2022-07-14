marhaba partners with Dubai’s Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital

marhaba, part of dnata and one of the world‘s fastest growing passenger services providers, is launching new summer experiences across its global network of airport lounges.

At its lounges at DXB’s Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, marhaba has partnered with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital to offer an exclusive range of travel products with summer designs created by children aged between 5 and 11, with all profits going to the hospital. The special products include notebooks, bookmarks, and postcards.

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, commented: “marhaba’s airport services are soaring in popularity this summer as travellers seek a smooth journey to and from their destination of choice. As the brand continues to expand from Dubai, we’ve recently launched meet & greet services at five Australian airports and opened a new lounge in Zurich, Switzerland, in time for the peak travel season.

“At dnata we are proud to support local community partners and our work with Al Jalila Hospital offers travellers the opportunity to purchase something unique this summer, in support of an important cause.”

Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, added: “Al Jalila Children’s is an inspiring, child-friendly world. We strive to create a stress-free environment where our young patients can participate in a range of activities regardless of their condition. We would like to thank dnata for providing our young patients a platform to express their artistic abilities and create an exclusive merchandise for marhaba which will be seen by people from all over the world.”

Passengers accessing marhaba lounges in Singapore, Manila, Melbourne, Karachi, Geneva and Zürich can also expect a host of additional summer products, all locally-tailored, including new menu items, and unmissable giveaways, throughout a highly-anticipated season for international travel.

In July marhaba will also launch a summer competition. Its global lounge customers will be provided with materials to design a postcard based on their ‘dream’ summer holiday destination. Completed designs will be displayed within local lounges as travel inspiration, and will also admit a passenger one entry to a travel-themed prize draw, including holidays in Dubai and Switzerland inclusive of five-star hotel stays, flights, and marhaba services.