Thousands prepare for Hospitality Tomorrow conference

Over 3,000 hospitality industry professionals have already registered to attend Hospitality Tomorrow, a free online summit, taking place tomorrow.

As many as 5,000 guests are expected during the event, which will examine the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the hospitality industry.

The event features an impressive array of speakers, all giving their time free of charge to participate.

In addition, there are breakout sessions featuring top executives, covering the prospects for adventure travel, crisis management tips from around the world, the post-corona age, the role of hospitality in community resilience and how to capitalise on the downtime.

Other popular conference activities will also be replicated online, including speed networking, which will give participants a series of three-minute one on one video calls with other delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be an on-line exhibition, where it will be possible to browse through virtual exhibition booths and engage in a live video conversation with a representative of the exhibitor.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of organiser Bench Events, said: “In difficult times, people have a burning desire to come together to figure out how to address the situation.

“As that is not possible in person, in just a couple of weeks, we have created the opportunity in cyberspace.

“I am excited to see thousands of industry leaders from around the world signing up to attend.”

More Information

More information about the agenda, speakers and how to register can be found at here.

Registration is free of charge, although an optional charity donation is requested.

The event begins tomorrow at 09:45 BST, running until 16:30.