Thomas Schoen appointed President of Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Resorts, Limited has named Thomas Schoen as President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, its new multi-billion-dollar integrated resort set to open in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early 2027.

In his new role, Schoen will oversee all operational aspects of the resort, the Company’s debut in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region and its first beachfront destination. The project is being developed with local partners Marjan LLC and RAK Hospitality Holding LLC. Set to become a new architectural landmark in the UAE, Wynn Al Marjan Island rises more than 1,000 feet (305 metres) above the sea, welcoming visitors to a premium luxury experience. It will include a modern world-class luxury hotel with 1,500 rooms, villas and suites, a state-of-the-art events center, a gaming area, theater and a wealth of unique dining, spa and lifestyle experiences.

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of luxury hospitality experience spanning Europe, the UK and Africa, Schoen’s appointment will build on his extensive background in opening and operating prestigious integrated resorts to deliver an exceptional brand experience for the iconic new Ras Al Khaimah property.

Ras Al Khaimah was voted Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022 at last year’s World Travel Awards and we will watch with interest when this exciting new property launches to see how it to fairs at these prestigious awards.

“Wynn Al Marjan Island is an exciting project for Wynn Resorts,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “We’re delighted to welcome Thomas to lead our operating team at this new venture. In his role, he will lead the delivery of the exceptional Wynn guest service for which we are so well known. Thomas’ passion for hospitality and extensive experience will be an important part of the success of Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

Setting global standards in design and premium luxury experiences, the integrated resort marks the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah. The new resort on Al Marjan Island highlights the Emirate’s growing global reputation as a leading investment destination for high-quality hospitality projects.

Commenting on his new role, Schoen added, “I am delighted to lead the operations of Wynn Al Marjan Island and feel privileged to be part of such a significant new chapter for the group. The iconic destination will not only mark a new one-of-a-kind guest experience in the Emirates but will further establish the brand across the globe. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey.”

Schoen joins Wynn Resorts following several years with Starwood Hotels and Resorts, as well as Marriott Hotels and Resorts, working across key brands including Sheraton, Westin, Le Meridien, St Regis, W Hotels and Hyatt. Most recently he held the position of Complex General Manager, Pine Cliffs Resort – Luxury Collection, overseeing a program of extensive renovations and construction to complete the masterplan for the resort, managing the pre-opening and launch and positioning the resort as the number one resort destination in Europe.