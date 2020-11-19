Thomas joins team as Swan Hellenic prepares for return

The highly-experienced guide and lecturer Pierre Thomas, an expedition leader for over 26 years, has now found a new home at Swan Hellenic.

Thomas’ experience is vast and has seen him gain qualifications that range from naturalist guide and dive guide to expedition leader.

He has led expeditions on the water, under the water and overland by motorbike, and lectures in five languages on topics as varied as tropical fish, African history, the Panama Canal and Central American post-World War II politics.

Extensive expedition cruise experience with Linblad, Metropolitan Touring, Noble Caledonia and Silversea Cruises has equipped Pierre with strategic customer insight, hands-on expertise and an international network of expert colleagues.

All of which will prove invaluable in taking Swan Hellenic to create a cultural expedition experience both on and off-board that truly befits its pioneering heritage.

With a strong management team of top names in the high-end cruise industry and an order book that is now running at three custom-designed expedition cruise ships, Swan Hellenic says it is on track to create an entirely new high-end cruise experience.

“We are excited to welcome Pierre on board. With his tremendous experience and strong relationships with international experts in their fields, nobody could be better placed to ensure our guests enjoy a unique cultural expedition experience, both on and off-board, that truly befits Swan Hellenic’s pioneering heritage,” explained Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito.