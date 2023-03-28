Celebrate the Coronation at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

In celebration of His Majesty King Charles’ Coronation, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London has specially curated a series of bespoke experiences and events to mark this special moment in British History.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London invites guest to enjoy the ultimate ‘Royal Retreat’ with its opulent accommodation suite experience to celebrate this remarkable event. The Royal Retreat is available from 1 May to 31 May 2023 and includes: A stay to remember in one of the hotel’s luxurious suites, a regal welcome amenity fit for kings and queens, ‘King’s Caviar’ breakfast with Oscietra caviar and Full English breakfast where guests may catch a glimpse of the Royal Horse Guards passing by or breakfast enjoyed in the privacy of their suite. It also includes a Two-Michelin starred, 4-course ‘Royal Cooking’ lunch or dinner for two at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a specially curated Highgrove Hamper filled with a selection of exquisite tea and preserves and finally a 50ml bottle of Laphroaig Whisky – His Majesty’s favourite malt whisky.

Walking Tour: Get To Know His Majesty King Charles III – hotel guests will have the opportunity to embark on a journey to discover King’s favourite haunts. A specially created map including the King’s cherished shops and suppliers all of which have been granted a Royal Warrant by His Majesty. Guests will be able to venture out on a self-guided tour to visit establishments including Lock & co, Berry Bros & Rudd, Floris, John Lobb, Ettinger, Gieves & Hawkes and plenty more. The map will be available from Concierge and be offered to guests booking ‘The Royal Retreat’.

Coronation Menu at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Heston Blumenthal is celebrating the coronation with a creative menu of reinvented dishes served at British Coronation banquets throughout the years. This exclusive 4-course Royal Coronation Menu includes: Coronation Chicken Tart; King James II (1685) - Veal Sweetbread; King George IV (1821) - Fillet of Beef Royale and King Henry V (1413) King Henry V (1413) – Fflampayne. Priced at GBP155* per person, with an optional wine pairing , the Royal Cooking Menu is available from 1 May until June 2023.

The Rosebery Coronation Afternoon Tea - Inspired by the best of British heritage and quintessential afternoon tea dishes served at the Royal table, The Rosebery is offering guests an unforgettable Coronation Afternoon Tea in partnership with Highgrove – the private residence of Their Majesties King Charles III and The Queen Consort. Time For Tea with Highgrove is lovingly prepared by Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London’s talented pastry chefs and includes: The King’s Coronation Chicken, Clarence Court egg truffle sandwich, The King’s Cypher, freshly baked scones and plenty more. Carefully selected tea and preserves will also be offered including Highgrove’s organic damson jelly and Highgrove’s organic strawberry preserve together with the estate’s organic English Breakfast and Earl Grey. The Coronation Afternoon Tea is priced at GBP95 from the 17 April until 14 May 2023.

Coronation Canapes - offered to guests of The Rosebery and Mandarin Bar between the hours of 19.48 p.m. and 20.23 p.m. (marking the life of King’s Charles from his birth to his Coronation) from 5 May to 8 May 2023.

Your Royal Invitation - Guests of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, as well as passers-by, are warmly invited to enjoy: The Coronation lollipop infused with vanilla and whiskey flavours and decorated with the King’s cypher. Vanilla only lollipops will be offered to children.

A Royal Toast – As guests raise a glass to His Majesty King Charles III – The Aubrey and Mandarin Bar has created a special menu in partnership with Laphroaig. Three different whiskey cocktails will be available at both outlets from 1 May to 9 May 2023.

The Royal Glow – guests are encouraged to visit The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and enjoy the hotel’s signature treatment – ‘English Rose Massage’ – known for its beautiful rose scent and its calming, yet uplifting, effects on the body

The front façade of the hotel will also be illuminated in a beautiful deep blue colour –the prime colour that has been chosen for His Majesty King Charles’s Coronation Emblem to mark this celebratory occasion from 5 May to 8 May 2023.