There’s a new Doctor at Sandals and Beaches Resorts!

Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International and the Appliance Traders Group, was today conferred with the Doctor of Laws (LLD) for his work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist at the UWI’s 2022 Graduation ceremony held at its campus in Kingston, Jamaica.

A very proud moment for Adam who has followed in his famous fathers footsteps, the founder of Sandals and Beaches, Gordon (Butch) Stewart received honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of the West Indies (2001) and from the University of Technology, Jamaica (2009)

