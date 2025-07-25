“The Walt Disney Studios” Area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A brand-new animated adventure is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2026. “The Magic of Disney Animation,” will debut in the building that currently houses Star Wars: Launch Bay. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, and the Emmy award-winning and heartwarming short film “Once Upon a Studio,” guests will step into a whimsical twist on the real-life studio building, but this time, when the animators are away, the characters come out to play! Topped with Mickey’s iconic Sorcerer Hat, the space will invite guests to explore different studio departments brought to life by Disney characters.

In the Production Gallery, portraits come to life just like in “Once Upon a Studio,” while in the Screening Theater, guests can get inspired by a short film the whole family will love. Additionally, they will have the chance to learn how to draw fan-favorite characters and greet them in real life.

Families with younger children will also delight in “Drawn to Wonderland,” an all-new indoor playground inspired by the whimsical concept art for “Alice in Wonderland” created by Disney Legend Mary Blair. This imaginative play area will feature an oversized flower garden with musical instruments, a Mad Tea Party playset, and a Tulgey Wood exploration area.

Beyond the building, Animation Courtyard will be reimagined into “The Walt Disney Studios,” a newly designed outdoor space offering shaded seating, playful landscaping and fun surprises, ideal for relaxing, snacking or spontaneous fun.

Walt Disney Animators and Imagineers are working hand-in-hand to bring the wonder and nostalgia of Disney animated films to the whole courtyard in new and immersive ways families will love.

“Our film came from the heart and from a desire of all the Disney Animation artists wanting to celebrate our artistic accomplishments and a passion for the studio’s legacy,” said “Once Upon a Studio” director, Trent Correy.

“Working on this film was the highlight of my career – the most fun I’ve ever had,” recalled his fellow director, Dan Abraham. “And now, to collaborate with the wonderful talents at Walt Disney Imagineering to bring the short and our studio to guests in this exciting way is beyond our wildest dreams.”

In addition to the new offerings, the exteriors of several existing buildings will be reimagined with design elements inspired by buildings found in Burbank. To prepare for the transformation, Animation Courtyard, Star Wars: Launch Bay and Disney Jr. Play and Dance! will close beginning Sept. 25, 2025. Guests can continue to enjoy “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” and Walt Disney Presents while the transformation is completed.

More details about new offerings, characters, and experiences coming to this new area will be shared in the coming months.