The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with 20 public and private sector partners, signed a landmark Letter of Intent to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) by 2030. Today’s agreement signals a unified national commitment to transform Thailand’s tourism sector through sustainability and shared responsibility, as part of TAT’s broader Strategic Direction 2026.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, applauded the milestone:

“This is more than ceremony—it is a strong declaration of intent. I commend TAT and all partners for uniting with a purpose. This is a defining step toward a more responsible, inclusive, and future-ready Thai tourism industry.”

Thailand Unites to Drive Sustainable Tourism Goals Towards 2030

The Letter of Intent builds on Thailand’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adapting those global ambitions into specific, actionable targets for the tourism sector. Under TAT’s leadership, the STGs aim to elevate Thailand’s tourism offerings through a balanced approach to economic development, social equity, environmental protection, and sound governance.

The 21 signatory organisations include eight government entities: TAT, Department of Tourism (DOT), Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO).

The 13 private sector and civil society signatories include: Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), Thai Hotels Association (THA), Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association (TEATA), Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation, Central Group, Asset World Corporation (AWC), Minor International, The Mall Group, Siam Piwat, One Bangkok, and, Dusit Thani.

ADVERTISEMENT

By signing the Letter of Intent, the partners form a unified coalition to position Thailand as a global leader in sustainable tourism. The agreement outlines a cross-sector commitment to advance the STGs by 2030 through joint frameworks guiding policies and actions for 2026–2027. It promotes emissions reduction, resource efficiency, biodiversity protection, and improved management standards across economic, social, environmental, and governance dimensions, with equity and local participation at the core. This collaboration aims to become a national model for inclusive, sustainable tourism that aligns with the SDGs.

To put these goals into action, each participating agency has identified strategic initiatives aligned with the STGs. For example, TAT will support tourism businesses in achieving sustainability certification through tools like STGs STAR, the Carbon Footprint Hotels Platform, and the Thailand Tourism Awards. The DOT will lead the Thailand Green Plan 2030, and promote international certifications such as the Thailand Good Travel Seal, with a target of upgrading 100 sites by 2030 and the DCCE will elevate Phuket hotels to Green Hotel Plus status

TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, reaffirmed the agency’s leadership role in driving meaningful change: “This is a decisive step toward reshaping tourism in Thailand. We are setting a course that prioritises stewardship of our natural resources, genuine community benefit, and long-term resilience. Our mission is to embed sustainability as the foundation of how Thai tourism operates and grows.”

While non-binding, the Letter of Intent sets a shared direction, with progress jointly reviewed. It is valid for one year from the date of signing and may be extended by mutual consent.