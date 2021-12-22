AIDA welcomes latest LNG-powered vessel to fleet

AIDA Cruises has taken delivery of its newest cruise ship, AIDAcosma, from the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

It is the second newbuild powered by liquefied natural gas to join the line.

Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, said at a ceremony: “This marks an important milestone on our journey to emission-neutral cruising.

“With AIDAcosma and her sister ship AIDAnova, two of the most innovative cruise ships in the world belong to our fleet in terms of sustainable cruising as well as the very special guest experience and product diversity.”

On April 9th, the champion athlete Kristina Vogel will ceremoniously christen the new ship in Hamburg.

Guests of the subsequently starting christening voyage to the Mediterranean can experience this special event on board.

The two-week christening voyage, including the ceremonial christening, can also be booked from now on, taking passengers to either Mallorca (until April 23rd) or Barcelona (until April 22nd).

Further highlights of the itinerary include Lisbon, Cadiz and Malaga.

From April to October, AIDAcosma will offer voyages from Palma and Barcelona.