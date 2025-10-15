The Red Sea EDITION Opens as the First Hotel on Shura Island, Pioneering a New Era of Hospitality in

Set along the white sand shores of Shura Island on Saudi Arabia’s western coastline, EDITION reveals its second gem in the country with the opening of The Red Sea EDITION, following its category-defining debut in Jeddah last year. Synonymous with redefining the codes of traditional luxury, the newest EDITION unlocks the wonders of The Red Sea as the premiere hotel to launch on the pristine island and embodies the country’s visionary roadmap.

The Red Sea EDITION is nestled along a kilometer of private beachfront with sweeping, uninterpreted views across The Red Sea’s turquoise waters and the lush greenery of Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first 18-hole island golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect Brian Curley. Once complete, Shura Island will be home to a collection of world-class resorts, marinas, entertainment, dining and leisure facilities, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to position the country as a global hub for luxury tourism and regenerative development. This extraordinary location is part of an archipelago of 90 untouched islands, fringed by the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef and home to flourishing coral gardens, crystalline lagoons, and thriving marine life.

The Red Sea EDITION represents an exceptional collaboration between Marriott International, EDITION Hotels and Red Sea Global (RSG), the pioneering developer committed to shaping the future of travel through a regenerative approach balancing ecological protection and enhancement with world-class guest experiences. RSG’s vision underpins every detail of the resort, from its 100% solar-powered infrastructure to its integration within one of the world’s most ecologically ambitious hospitality projects.

“The opening of The Red Sea EDITION marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth across the region and deepens its commitment to delivering experiences that transcend conventional luxury,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. “As our second property in Saudi Arabia, this resort embodies the EDITION ethos of crafting highly personalized spaces that feel attuned to their environment. EDITION remains committed to redefining luxury through authenticity, contemporary design, and the brand’s signature intuitive service to create a destination that truly resonates with today’s discerning traveler.”

Upon arrival at the Red Sea International Airport, guests are whisked away on a scenic desert drive leading to Saudi Arabia’s longest internal bridge that links the mainland to Shura Island. At the end of a palm-lined driveway, the hotel unfolds as a series of low stone and wooden pavilions perched on white sand beachfront. The property is deeply rooted in the EDITION brand’s strong sense of refined simplicity and style. The property showcases 240 elegantly designed guest rooms, including 53 one- and two-bedroom suites, outdoor pools, a spa and gym, as well as lounges, sea- and pool-front dining, and signature restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sea EDITION extends the brand’s blend of energy and sophistication to a corner of the world where few have ventured and is set to become the social nexus of Shura Island. As with all EDITION properties, the lobby area serves as the lively beating heart with floor to ceiling windows and wide, open doors inviting the sea’s breeze to flow freely. The arrival pavilion is sculpted from warm rammed earth and natural oak designed to reflect the rugged majesty of canyon walls found in Saudi’s deserts. The edges are softened by delicate textiles, lush greenery, and a striking ceramic chandelier that hangs like a fragment of stone, suspended effortlessly in mid-air.

Throughout the resort, each pavilion and space has been thoughtfully conceived by Rockwell Group, the renowned architecture and design firm known for crafting immersive, narrative-driven hospitality environments around the world. At The Red Sea EDITION, the design philosophy finds new expression where architecture and landscape are in constant dialogue between rock, sand, and sea. Earth walls, coral stone floors, natural oak, and soft textiles form a palette that echoes canyons, coral reefs, and wind-worn dunes. Each pavilion features custom rooftops shaped to resemble coral formations, while indoor-outdoor transitions frame views of the Red Sea or the island’s lush golf course.

From the public areas to the private retreats, the design philosophy is unified by the fluidity between interior spaces and the surrounding landscape. Designed with an intimate scale, the rooms and suites embrace a quiet sophistication reflecting the softness and simplicity of the shoreline. Coral stone flooring, natural oak detailing, neutral hues, and residential-style furnishings provide a calming sanctuary. A selection of suites feature large terraces with private plunge pools and direct access to the beach. Every detail, from the subtle lighting to the sand-grain color palette manifests a sensory experience rooted in rest, rhythm, and understated luxury.

The Red Sea EDITION introduces a new chapter in destination dining with a bold culinary program inspired by global traditions, local influences, and a wellness forward approach. Menus reflect the healing energy of the sea, with seasonal ingredients, clean preparations, and functional beverages that support immunity, clarity, and vitality. Each venue is conceived as a sensorial escape, offering more than food and drink but a place to socialize with live performances and gatherings.

A signature EDITION venue, The Lobby serves as a sophisticated, all-day space that evolves from morning coffee and artisanal pastries to refined tea-based cocktails by evening. Central delivers inventive New American cuisine that reimagines nostalgic classics like New Orleans Jambalaya and is a meeting point for global flavors and cultures. Mornings start with thoughtfully prepared breakfasts, while evenings transition into elevated comfort dishes like Duck Meatballs Spaghetti paired with elevated, handcrafted beverages.

By the sea, JIWA Beach Club channels the vibrant soul of Bali through an authentic Saudi setting, led by Indonesian chefs. Days are lively and sun-drenched, with bold flavors and refreshing island-inspired creations, while nights come alive with bonfires, drums, and DJ sessions that transform the space into a celebration. Just beyond, JIWA Terrace offers a more tranquil extension, a wellness-focused poolside retreat serving signature drinks designed to hydrate and support recovery through thoughtfully balanced ingredients. JIWA Beach Club and JIWA Terrace echo coastal living with terracotta tones, sun-washed teak, and gentle greenery, and private cabanas provide exclusive sanctuaries.

Slated to open this December, signature venue ANASA is led by celebrated Saudi chef and entrepreneur Basma Elkhereiji, who has shaped the country’s evolving culinary landscape. One of the region’s most respected voices in hospitality, Chef Basma curates an elegant Aegean inspired experience that reflects her passion for innovation and creating spaces for lively conversation. The menu is rooted in simplicity and local sourcing the hallmarks of Basma’s philosophy. It is anchored by a glazed bar and tactile terrazzo flooring, drawing from the stirring energy of the sea air.

At the spa and gym, natural light is treated as a material in its own right - filtered through timber screens and softened by coral stone, blurring the lines between the built environment and nature. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding landscapes, the rhythm of the sea, the richness of the desert, and the regenerative vision of The Red Sea destination, the spa offers therapies that blend holistic treatments with cutting-edge wellness. Signature rituals powered by Omorovicza and Le Labo focus on relaxation, harmony, and optimization, while the EDITION Rituals integrate heated sea stones, flowing massage, and mineral-rich wraps to relieve tension.

Set within a dedicated wellness zone, the spa also features a Recovery Dome with a suite of immersive hydrothermal experiences. These include an infrared sauna, bio sauna, heated stone loungers, a snow shower, and a lymphatic shower, all designed to support the body’s natural cycles of energy and restoration.

The gym at The Red Sea EDITION is centered on performance for all levels. Light-filled with state-of-the-art equipment, it offers high-intensity interval training (HIIT), TRX fusion classes, and Reformer Pilates. In harmony with its surroundings, the hotel brings social wellness outdoors, inviting guests to engage in watersports, explore scenic desert hiking trails, or enjoy matches on the tennis and paddle courts.

The hotel’s event spaces feature versatile venues with stunning views of the Red Sea. With more than 1,000 square meters of total event space, including a large grand ballroom that accommodates up to 500 guests, the resort offers intimate meeting rooms and bespoke event planning services.

“Opening The Red Sea EDITION represents a major milestone for the destination as it marks the launch of Shura Island which is the cornerstone development of The Red Sea. We are poised to redefine luxury hospitality in the region through world-class facilities and the distinctive EDITION style and sophistication in our service offering. We are incredibly proud to have this honor of being the first official opening on the island and look forward to building on our unique luxury lifestyle heritage that is synonymous with the EDITION brand globally,” says Tony Coveney, Area General Manager for Marriott Luxury Group, The Red Sea.