Meliá White House launches Meliá Moves Run Club

Meliá White House, part of Meliá Hotels International, is proud to announce the launch of a new wellness initiative: Meliá Moves Run Club. This new series is designed to inspire guests of Meliá White House to prioritise both physical well-being and social connection during their stay in London, by combining fitness with local exploration.



The first in this new wellness series will take place on Saturday, 18th October - a free, social, guided 5km group run around Regent’s Park, beginning and ending at Meliá White House. Whether you’re a Londoner or a visitor, this event offers a refreshing way to start your weekend - combining the energy of a group workout with the tranquillity of one of the city’s most iconic green spaces, Regent’s Park.

Following this first run, participants will be treated to a rejuvenating complimentary yoga and sound bath session led by yoga practitioner Autumn McFarlen inside the hotel’s recently renovated yoga studio, specially curated to help the body and mind unwind. This calming experience will be followed by a selection of healthy refreshments. It’s a perfect moment to relax, refuel, and socialise with fellow runners and guests in a welcoming and wellness-focused environment.

The run will be led by Resiliency In Running podcast host and keen marathon runner, Liz Newcomer. Resiliency in Running is a global running community and content platform that inspires thousands of runners through storytelling, coaching, and community events. Based in London, Liz is a 11-time marathoner, certified UESCA running coach, and content creator. Through her honest storytelling on social media, she’s built a supportive community and inspired countless others to push their limits, fuel their bodies, and embrace the mental side of running.

After the wellness morning, travellers and locals alike can extend their visit with an overnight stay at Meliá White House. Choose from a collection of Mediterranean-inspired rooms, premium and suites with The Level experience which features elevated rooms and amenities, private check-in and out, personalised service and access to the exclusive members-style Level Lounge, with all day eats and drinks.

Jakob Gowin, General Manager of Meliá White House, commented “We’re excited to offer guests and locals alike a unique opportunity to explore London’s beauty and the hotel’s neighbouring green spaces, all while prioritising their physical and mental health. Meliá Moves Run Club is the perfect blend of community, movement, and mindfulness - values that are deeply rooted in our brand’s Mediterranean heritage.”



Liz Newcomer, Founder of the Resiliency In Running community, commented “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with such a fantastic hotel brand to lead group runs around Regent’s Park. It’s a great way to bring guests and locals together, explore the city’s green spaces on foot, and share my passion for running in a welcoming, inclusive environment.”

Meliá Moves Run Club launches on Saturday 18th October, form 9am - 11.30am. For more information and to register your place, sign up to the run via Eventbrite here.

Book a stay online.